NI traffic alerts: Drivers warned to take ‘extra care’ over missing manhole on Belfast road

April 10, 2013 - London, England - Road ahead closed sign and Two way traffic sign

Belfast drivers have been warned to take extra care amid reports of a missing manhole.

It’s on the A2 Shore Road near the shops between Whitewell Road and the entrance to the M2 Northbound slip road at Greencastle.

A fallen tree is reportedly partially blocking one lane of a road in Coleraine.

Road users are being warned to take extra care on the Mountsandel Road / Loughan Road at the junction of Knocklynn Road. The tree is passable with care.