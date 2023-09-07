NI traffic alerts: Drivers warned to take ‘extra care’ over missing manhole on Belfast road
Belfast drivers have been warned to take extra care amid reports of a missing manhole.
It’s on the A2 Shore Road near the shops between Whitewell Road and the entrance to the M2 Northbound slip road at Greencastle.
A fallen tree is reportedly partially blocking one lane of a road in Coleraine.
Road users are being warned to take extra care on the Mountsandel Road / Loughan Road at the junction of Knocklynn Road. The tree is passable with care.