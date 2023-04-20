NI traffic alerts: Drum Road in Cookstown closed following report of road crash

Drum Road in Cookstown is closed in both directions following a report of a road traffic collision this evening, Thursday April 20.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.