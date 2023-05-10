NI traffic alerts: East Belfast road now reopened after serious collision
The Knock Road has now been reopened following its closure after a serious crash.
Earlier today, the PSNI advised that it would remain closed “for a number of hours.”
Read more
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.