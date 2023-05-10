NI traffic alerts: East Belfast road to remain closed for hours after serious crash

A section of a main road in east Belfast has been closed following a serious crash.

The Knock Road is closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park, with a diversion in place at Kings Road.

The PSNI have advised that it will remain closed “for a number of hours.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.