NI traffic alerts: Emergency services at scene of serious Co Tyrone crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Co Tyrone.

The collision happened on Eglish Road in Dungannon on Friday evening at the junction of the A4 and Woodlough Road.

The route has been closed to traffic and could remain cordoned off overnight.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, the Katesbridge Road in Ballyward near Banbridge has also been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision there.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

The Cloughey Road in Portavogie has re-opened following an earlier crash this afternoon.