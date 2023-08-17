NI traffic alerts: Emergency services at scene of serious road crash in Co Antrim

The Blackpark Road in Toomebridge is currently closed after a serious road crash.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Road users are also advised to avoid the Northland Road in Londonderry as police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Local diversions are currently in place.