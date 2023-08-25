NI traffic alerts: Emergency services at scene of three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim

Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shore Road, Greenisland.

The Belfast-bound lane is blocked.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) are also currently at the scene.

The spokesperson said the service received a 999 call at 1.05pm on Friday following reports of a crash in the area.

NIAS despatched one Ambulance Officer to the incident.

The PSNI have said that there are currently no serious injuries reported.

More details to follow