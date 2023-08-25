NI traffic alerts: Emergency services at scene of three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim
Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shore Road, Greenisland.
The Belfast-bound lane is blocked.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) are also currently at the scene.
The spokesperson said the service received a 999 call at 1.05pm on Friday following reports of a crash in the area.
NIAS despatched one Ambulance Officer to the incident.
The PSNI have said that there are currently no serious injuries reported.
More details to follow