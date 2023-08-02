NI traffic alerts: Fallen trees causing disruption as Co Down roads closed

A tree has fallen on the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards

The Killough Road, Downpatrick is closed due to an insecure telegraph pole this morning, Wednesday August 2.

Diversions are in place at the Flying Horse Road and the junction with the Ballystrew Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree is also causing disruption on the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, outside the Clandeboye Hotel.

Police have said it can be bypassed using the Estate Road but have asked the public to seek an alternative route.