NI traffic alerts: Four vehicle crash on M2 motorway close to Antrim Area Hospital

Emergency services are at the scene of a four vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 motorway at the northbound junction close to Antrim Area Hospital.

Police and ambulance services are reported to be at the scene of the crash.

According to the PSNI it happened at around 5.25pm on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said motorists are advised to expect delays and plan an alternative route for their journey.

According to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, one person has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: "The NIAS received a 999 call at 16:30 on Tuesday, November 9, following reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital."