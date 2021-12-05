NI traffic alerts: Green Drive in Larne closed following crash

The Green Road in Larne is currently closed on Sunday afternoon following a road traffic collision.

Police said the incident is affecting the junction of Linn Road in the town and have appealed for motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

There are no further details.

Meanwhile, Belfast road users are advised to expect disruption during the day, with three Disney On Ice shows across the day.

The shows are at 11am, 3pm, 7pm at Belfast’s SSE Arena. Anyone attending is advised to take extra time with traffic congestion in the area likely.

Motorists should avoid the area as much as possible with delays expected.