NI traffic alerts: Lane reopens on M1 Northbound following fire on bus
A lane on the M1 Northbound has been reopened following a fire on a bus which led to passengers being evacuated.
The incident occurred near the Sandyknowes junction in Newtownabbey.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.