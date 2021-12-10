NI traffic alerts: Lisburn Road, Glenavy closed due to road traffic collision

Drivers have been advised to avoid the Lisburn Road outside Glenavy which is closed due to a road traffic collision.

They said diversions are in place and motorists have been asked to seek an alternative route if possible.

According to police the road is closed between the junctions of the Lough Road and Cairnhill Road.

Meanwhile, the Rubane Road in Kircubbin is currently closed due to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.