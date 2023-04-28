NI traffic alerts: Long delays as traffic lights out at major Belfast junction

There are long delays on the M2 and the Westlink in Belfast as a set of traffic lights are currently not working.

The lights are out at the junction of Nelson Street and York Link in Belfast, where drivers exit the M2, due to an on going Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) fault.

This will also affect the junction of Westlink to M3.

Both Nelson Street exiting the M2 and York Link coming from the A12 Westlink are down to a single lane to allow for temporary traffic control to take place.

Long delays are also expected on the M1 as a result.

Police officers are assisting with traffic management; however this is likely to cause significant disruption.

Please seek an alternative route if possible, or allow additional time for your journey.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.