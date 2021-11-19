NI traffic alerts: M3 Lagan Bridge reopens following crash, delays expected
Delays are expected in Belfast on Friday morning after the M3 Lagan Bridge towards the M2 was closed for a time following a collision.
The road has since reopened.
The area impacted is between Dee Street and the start of the M2.
There are still expected to be long delays in the area coming up to rush hour and motorists have been advised to avoice the area if possible.
