NI traffic alerts: Motorists advised to avoid Co Down road due to flooding

Motorists are advised to avoid the Gransha Road in Comber, Co Down due to flooding.

The PSNI have asked those travelling in the area to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, Queen Street in Ballymena has fully reopened to road users following an incident involving the sudden death of an elderly pedestrian on Saturday evening.

The 81-year-old man is understood to have died at about 7pm in the Wakehurst Road area, off Queen Street.

Road closures were put in place at the Toome Road and Wakehurst Road junction, but have since been lifted.

Police say no further details are available, but their enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with the PSNI investigation is asked to contact them on 101.