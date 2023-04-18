NI traffic alerts: Motorists told to expect delays in Co Down village
Belfast Telegraph
The PSNI has advised motorists to expect potential traffic delays in Royal Hillsborough between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.