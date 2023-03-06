NI traffic alerts: Northbound lanes on M2 re-open following four-vehicle crash

The northbound lanes of the M2 motorway between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout have reopened following a four-vehicle crash.

A 30mph speed limit has been put in place and there are long tailbacks as a result.

The southbound lanes remain closed and diversions have been put in place.

Motorists using the north bound lanes are asked to drive with caution, reduce their speed and maintain distance with other vehicles.

Police had advised shortly after 10pm on Sunday night that the citybound lane had been closed as emergency services attended the scene of the serious crash.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday the PSNI closed a road in Cookstown as officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in December.

The Dungannon Road was closed between 10am and 3pm on Sunday from the Loughry roundabout to the Desertcreat Road.

Officers were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the area on Monday, December 26.

Gardiner’s Cross Road, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision on Sunday.

One male and two females were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.