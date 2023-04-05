NI traffic alerts: Omagh crash and Co Down railway crossing issue causing delays

Motorists are advised to expect delays this morning following a road traffic collision at the Beltany Road in Omagh.

The PSNI have asked those travelling to please seek alternative main routes for your journey.

Meanwhile, motorists are being advised to avoid the Glen Road area of Moira as it is temporarily closed due to an issue with the railway signals and barrier in the area.

