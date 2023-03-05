NI traffic alerts: Part of M2 closed as emergency services attend four-vehicle crash

A section of the M2 motorway has been closed on Sunday night following a four-vehicle traffic collision.

Police have advised motorists that a section of the M2 has been closed between its junctions with Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout, as police and emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are in place. Drivers are being asked to please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday the PSNI closed a road in Cookstown as officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in December.

The Dungannon Road was closed between 10am and 3pm on Sunday from the Loughry roundabout to the Desertcreat Road.

Officers were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the area on Monday, December 26.

Gardiner’s Cross Road, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision on Sunday.

One male and two females were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.