NI traffic alerts: PSNI warn of traffic disruption in Co Down ahead of coronation celebrations

The PSNI has warned road users to anticipate traffic disruption in Hillsborough tomorrow (6th May), due to planned celebrations for the King’s Coronation.

In a statement the organisation said it is hoped “disruption will be kept to a minimum” however, motorists should be mindful of increased footfall in the village between 9am and 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “If you are planning on attending the various family events within Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, please leave extra time for your journey and follow parking advice from officers on the ground.

“For those who are not travelling to the event, please be aware of large volumes of traffic off the A1 towards Hillsborough Road roundabout and seek an alternative route where possible.”

Motorists are also advised of a lane closure on the A1 northbound towards Banbridge due to a tyre blow out on a lorry.

One lane has been closed and drivers are advised to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, delays are still expected on the M2, M1 and the Westlink in Belfast, as works are being carried out on a set of traffic lights.

The traffic signals are working again at the junction of Nelson Street and York Link after being out overnight and throughout Friday morning rush hour, causing long tailbacks.

Until Northern Ireland Electricity works are completed later today, there will be limited control of the signal timings, so motorists are warned to expect traffic delays throughout Friday.

The junction meets where drivers exit the M2, and also the junction of the Westlink to the M3.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Read more Welcome to Belfast International Airport: the land that time forgot

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.