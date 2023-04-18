NI traffic alerts: Road closures in Lisburn following two-vehicle crash

Police are currently attending a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Old Ballynahinch Road area of Lisburn.

There are road closures in place at Pinehill Road and Lisnastrean Road.

The PSNI have advised the public to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.