NI traffic alerts: Sandy Row road closures following ‘utility-related issue’

Motorists are advised of road closures at the junction of Sandy Row which are the following: Donegall Road, Shroud Street, Hope Street and Blythe Street.

Police were earlier treating the incident as a suspected gas leak, but have since reported that it is due to a utility-related issue.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.