NI traffic alerts: Section of M2 remains closed after four-vehicle crash

A section of the M2 motorway remains closed on Monday morning following a four-vehicle traffic collision.

Both north and southbound of the motorway have been closed between the junctions at Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes roundabout.

Police had advised shortly after 10pm on Sunday night that the citybound lane had been closed as emergency services attended the scene of the serious crash.

Diversions are in place. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday the PSNI closed a road in Cookstown as officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in December.

The Dungannon Road was closed between 10am and 3pm on Sunday from the Loughry roundabout to the Desertcreat Road.

Officers were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the area on Monday, December 26.

Gardiner’s Cross Road, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision on Sunday.

One male and two females were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.