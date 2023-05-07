NI traffic alerts: Serious crash closes Co Antrim road near Ballyclare

A road closure is in place following a serious crash in the Ballyclare area.

Police have advised motorists that the Templepatrick Road is closed between the junctions with Hillhead Road and Mill Road due to a serious road traffic collision.

The public are further advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, both the Church Road, Moorfields outside Ballymena and Windyhill Road, Limavady have now reopened following earlier collisions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Read more Welcome to Belfast International Airport: the land that time forgot

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.