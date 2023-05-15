NI traffic alerts: Significant Belfast disruption as lanes reduced on busy road for emergency repairs

Delays are expected in Belfast on Monday morning due to lane closures.

Howard Street, just beyond the back of City Hall, is down from four traffic lanes to one.

This is due to emergency repairs to the water mains.

Significant disruption is expected, especially throughout peak periods and drivers are being urged to consider an alternative route if possible.

Translink has said the bus stop on Howard St is currently suspended due to the ongoing works – Metro 7 services will be departing from Bedford Sreet until further notice.