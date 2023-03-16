NI traffic alerts: St Patrick’s Day parades expected to cause traffic disruption

Stock image of the Westlink in Belfast

St Patrick’s Day parades will cause traffic disruption in towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Friday.

Police have issued the following details and urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

Armagh

Roads in the city centre will be closed between 1pm and 4.30pm for the West Armagh Consortium St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday.

The route takes in Irish Street, Ogle Street, Thomas Street, Market Street, Upper English Street, Lower English Street, Shambles and Cathedral Road.

Traffic disruption is expected between 7pm and 10.45pm as the Cormeen Band Parade makes its way along Mall East, Gaol Square, Barrack Street, Scotch Street, Market Street, Upper English Street and College Street.

Police have urged everyone to have an enjoyable day and allow extra time for your journeys in case of delays.

Downpatrick

The St Patrick’s Parade will take place on Friday afternoon resulting in roads being closed from 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Participants will make their way along Ardglass Road, Edward Street, John Street, Irish Street, Market Street and end at St Patrick’s Square.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Newry

Roads in the city centre will be closed between 1pm and 3pm on Friday.

The St Patrick’s Day parade is expected to cause traffic delays.

