NI traffic alerts: Sydenham Bypass queues as Belfast motorway off slip blocked

Motorists exiting the M3 at the Yorkgate interchange have been urged to slow down with a vehicle currently blocking two lanes.

Drivers have been advised to pass with caution. The incident is causing tailbacks on the Sydenham bypass

Meanwhile, Belfast drivers have also been warned to take extra care amid reports of a missing manhole.

It’s on the A2 Shore Road near the shops between Whitewell Road and the entrance to the M2 Northbound slip road at Greencastle.