NI traffic alerts: Templepatrick Road near Ballyclare reopens following crash

The Templepatrick Road near Ballyclare has reopened on Wednesday evening following a two vehicle crash.

Images on social media showed emergency services in attendance, with the road closed for a time.

It is understood the cars involved have been moved and traffic is flowing again.

The PSNI confirmed no serious injuries were reported.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 5.25pm on the Templepatrick Road, Doagh.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”

Meanwhile, the emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the Garryduff Road in Dunloy on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said diversions are in place on the road and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.