NI traffic alerts: Two roads closed after Co Antrim crash while Moira Road from Nutts Corner also shut

A crash in Co Antrim has closed two roads while the A26 outside Lisburn is also shut in both directions.

The collision on Tuesday has resulted in Scullions Road and Mallusk Road being closed in both directions.

Drivers have been told to expect disruption and delays as a result of traffic congestion.

They’ve also been urged to seek alternative routes for their journey if possible.

Meanwhile, the A26 Moira Road at Nutts Corner has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Motorists there have also been urged to seek alternative routes.

