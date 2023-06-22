NI traffic alerts: Weekend delays expected in Belfast due to parade

The PSNI have advised motorists to expect travel delays in north and west Belfast on Saturday due to a parade taking place.

Traffic disruption can be expected in the greater Shankill and Springfield Road area between 1pm and 5pm. Diversions will be in place throughout this time.

Meanwhile, access has now been restored to Musgrave Park Hospital from Stockman’s Lane after it had been closed for a time.

In Co Tyrone, motorists are advised that the Berryhill Road outside Artigarvan, which was closed earlier today following a road traffic collision, has now reopened.

Video footage circulating online appears to show that a van rammed into a car outside a shop in the area.