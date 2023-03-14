NI traffic alerts: Westlink reopened after crash

Stock image of the Westlink in Belfast

The Westlink has reopened after an earlier crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision had taken place at York Street and was causing delays shortly after lunch.

Meanwhile, both the Scullions Road and Mallusk Road have also reopened after an earlier collision. The roads had been closed in both directions, causing traffic congestion.

Elsewhere, the A26 Moira Road at Nutts Corner was closed to traffic in both directions following a crash early this morning but has since reopened.

