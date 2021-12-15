NI traffic updates: Belfast delays with Castlereagh Road closed following crash

The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast is closed on Wednesday morning near the junction with Orangefield Crescent following a two vehicle crash.

Police said traffic is building and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content