NI traffic updates: Cookstown road closed following collision
The PSNI has confirmed the A29 William Street is currently closed at the junction of Molesworth Street in Cookstown.
They said the road is closed as a result of a road traffic collision in the area.
Police said road users should avoid the area, and seek alternative routes for their journey.
