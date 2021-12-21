NI traffic updates: Delays in Ballygawley following two vehicle crash
There are delays on Tuesday evening in Co Tyrone following a two vehicle crash close to the Ballygawley roundabout.
Police said the collision is causing traffic disruption with traffic slow moving.
They said drivers are advised to seek an alternative route for their journeys.
