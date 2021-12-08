NI traffic updates: Glenshane Road closed following ‘serious’ road crash

Police in Londonderry say they are dealing with a “serious” road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, near Claudy.

"There will be several diversions put in place either side starting at Tamnaherin Road on the Derry/Londonderry side and then at the Gulf Road, this may need to be extended,” a spokesperson added.

"Given the weather and likely heavy traffic please try and avoid the area and find alternative routes if you have to travel. The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time.”

They said diversions are in place at the Tamnaherin Road and the Baranailt Road.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, police confirmed the Newcastle Road in Kilkeel which was previously closed has now reopened.