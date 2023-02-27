NI tributes for former Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd following her death aged 93

Tributes from Northern Ireland politicians have been paid after the first female Speaker of the Houses of Commons Betty Boothroyd died aged 93.

Before becoming speaker she served as Labour MP for West Bromwich West from 1974 to 2000.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.

“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.

“She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair.

“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.

“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart tweeted: “A formidable woman, who set a great example as speaker for those who have followed. A great loss to her family and friends.”

Peter Weir added: “Very sad to hear about the passing of former Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd, a towering figure in Parliamentary democracy.”