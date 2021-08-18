NI universities urge students to get vaccinated before return to campus

Queen’s University, Ulster University and the National Union of Students have all stepped up to encourage students to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of a full return to studies in September.

All young people in Northern Ireland aged 16 and over are being encouraged to take the opportunity this weekend during the Department of Health’s ‘Big Jab Weekend’ initiative to improve vaccine take-up.

Though vaccinations are not a requirement, the vice chancellors of Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University have jointly urged those heading to campus in September to take up the offer.

“Our shared focus is on the resumption of a full on-campus teaching and research experience and we look forward to reconnecting with staff and students,” the universities said in a joint statement.

“To that end, we strongly encourage all staff and students to take up the vaccine. We welcome the Northern Ireland vaccination programme’s ‘Big Jab Weekend’ initiative to boost vaccination uptake and make it as easy as possible to take this simple step.

“Getting vaccinated is by far the best way to protect the entire community and to ensure that our return to full campus operations is on a permanent basis.”

Last week, the NI Executive announced that universities would be able to return to full-time, face-to-face lectures when the new term starts in September.

The majority of students spent the last academic year learning online, only those studying subjects such as medicine, engineering or music spent time being taught on campus.

Mass vaccination centres will be open on Saturday and Sunday for first vaccines, offering appointments on a walk-in basis, and Ellen Fearon, president of the NUS-USI, has a direct message for current and soon-to-be students as they prepare to head off to begin their courses.

“If you haven’t got the vaccine yet and you’re heading to campus in September, then get down to the Big Jab Weekend,” she urged.

“This year, it’s one of those essential parts of your fresher’s checklist and it’s so easy to do with all the vaccine centres and pop-up centres offering first jabs on a walk-in basis. Students everywhere have seen their lives turned upside down by the pandemic and this is one of the quickest ways we have to seeing the social side of education returning. I’ve got my jab and I would encourage everyone to get theirs, too.“

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer also urged young people aged 16 and over not to miss out on their Covid-19 vaccination.

Professor Sir Michael McBride said the mass vaccination centres will be offering vaccine first doses to all eligible age groups on Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22), on top of ongoing vaccinations at walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland, and at participating community pharmacies.

“Young people have made huge sacrifices in this pandemic,” he said

“Vaccination is their passport back to normality. It helps protect them and the people they care about. It also will be vital to helping our health service cope in the coming months.

“Please don’t miss out on all the benefits that come with getting the jab. You do not want to get this virus. You do not want to pass it to someone else. And you do not want long Covid, with all the health complication that involves.

“I am not interesting in lecturing or berating young people on vaccination. It is their decision. But I would ask them to make an informed decision, based on information from trusted sources.”

The “Big Jab Weekend” this Saturday and Sunday will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

There will be ongoing initiatives, including further mobile clinics. However, opportunities will inevitably become more limited, as the focus of the vaccination programme switches to booster jabs.

Health Minister Robin Swann added: “No appointment will be needed at the vaccination centres this weekend or at the ongoing walk-in clinics - just turn up and get your jab at a time that suits you.

“Vaccination is saving lives. When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service.

“It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back.”