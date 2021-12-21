NI users of collapsed gambling firm Football Index to receive no redress from Gambling Commission

Scores of Northern Ireland customers impacted by the collapse of gambling firm Football Index will not receive any money back from the Gambling Commission, it has been confirmed.

Customers lost millions after the 'football stock market' went into administration back in March. The site involved users buying and trading 'shares' in players, which returned dividends according to their performances on the field.

On March 11, the Gambling Commission suspended its licence and left customers with open bets on the platform - totalling at least £90m - trapped. Administrators were later called in and an independent review into what happened, published in September, severely criticised both the Gambling Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for their actions before Football Index's collapse.

The report by Malcolm Sheehan QC found that there was ignorance on behalf of the Gambling Commission regarding the platform's business model and structure, and also a reluctance by both regulators to take adequate responsibility in protecting those who used the site.

As the site mirrored a stock exchange, it could have fallen under the purview of the FCA, which regulates share-trading and investment platforms. When the Gambling Commission licensed Football Index in 2015, it was on the basis that its "shares" were bets which expired after three years. The Commission did not realise the site had "stock market functionality" until March 2018 and wasn't fully aware of how Football Index worked until early 2019. It was March 2021 before its licence was finally suspended by the Commission.

It is understood hundreds of users in Northern Ireland were impacted by the firm's collapse.

Responding to an Assembly question on whether there would be any redress for those who lost money due to the firm's failure, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: "I was very concerned to hear of the number of people who lost money through the Football Index Scheme run by BetIndex Ltd, which was licensed by the Gambling Commission in Britain.

"In March 2021, I wrote to the Secretary of State for Digital Culture, Media and Sport seeking clarification of the position, including the steps people ought to take to recover their money.

"In his response, the Minister of State for Media and Data at the time confirmed that the Gambling Commission had suspended BetIndex’s license and that an active investigation was under way. He also advised that the Gambling Commission had made clear that it expected BetIndex to treat affected customers fairly and to keep them informed of any developments.

"I am advised that the Gambling Commission is not able to offer any form of redress for customers of BetIndex, as it has no statutory powers to do so."

Following the publication of the review into Football Index in September, the UK Government’s Gambling Minister Chris Philp said: “I’m extremely conscious of how devastating the collapse of Football Index has been on its many customers, which is why we moved quickly to launch this independent review.

“We have been clear that we must learn lessons to make sure a situation like this does not happen again. I’m encouraged to see the Gambling Commission and the FCA are taking concrete steps on an action plan on how they will better work together.

“We will ensure that the findings from this review feed directly into our ongoing Gambling Act Review which is looking at ways we can improve regulation of the gambling industry.”