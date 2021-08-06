NI vaccination programme opens to teens aged 16 and 17

Young people aged 16 and 17 can now get a Pfizer vaccine. Picture Colm O'Reilly.

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 are being offered a first vaccination against Covid-19 in Northern Ireland from Friday.

It is the first part of the UK to give jabs to teenagers in this age group with no underlying health conditions.

The move follows a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

There are around 45,000 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland.

Both regional vaccination centres and walk-in clinics here will provide a walk-in service for Pfizer vaccines.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending either a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic.

For this age cohort ID examples include exam and birth certificates, school bus passes, work ID and provisional driving licences.

Health authorities are encouraging an early take up so that it is more effective when the new term starts in September.

Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the latest expansion to the vaccine roll-out.

"When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people," he said.

The regional vaccination centres are: