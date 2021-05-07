NI vaccination Q&A: Delays as under-40s to be offered AZ alternative

Under-40s will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: Stock image

Under-40s in Northern Ireland are set to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine over the AstraZeneca (AZ) alternative, the Department of Health said on Friday.

It’s believed the move will lead to a delay of a few weeks due to limited supply.

Why has this change been recommended?

The recommendation was made by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) after new research on blood clots in those who had received the AZ vaccine was published last week.

The risk from Covid-19 is falling, which in turn alters the risk/benefit calculations for younger age groups, leading the JCVI to move the age threshold after new slightly increased figures on blood clots were reported.

Who does this affect?

Under-40s will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

Why will the rollout be slower?

The vaccine rollout programme will be delayed for a few weeks as Pfizer supplies “remain steady but limited”.

The head of the vaccine programme here, Patricia Donnelly, said the move has pushed back the rollout by several weeks.

“From time to time, as people booked on, they would find they would have to wait a few days or a few weeks to get the appointments they want,” she said, speaking to the BBC’s Evening Extra programme.

“That’s going to be a feature over the next few weeks and potentially the next six, eight weeks because we will have steady amounts of vaccine but not enough to do all those people who want it when they want it.

“It will be there eventually but it just means they wait a bit longer.”

The move may affect the UK’s target of offering a first vaccine dose to every adult by the end of July, but it’s understood Northern Ireland officials are addressing the supply issue with the hope further supplies will arrive next month.

How many under-40s have been vaccinated?

Almost 20% of those aged 18-29 and almost 43% of those aged between 30-39 have already been vaccinated.

Nearly one million people here have received their first jab.

How does this affect me if I’ve already had my first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca?

People who have already received their first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will get their second jab with the same vaccine.

What has been said about clotting?

There have been 242 clotting cases from 28.5 million doses of the vaccine, according to the UK’s medicines safety regulator but the risk is slightly higher in younger age groups.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “The potential risk associated with the AZ first dose is extremely rare and the threat from Covid-19 is much higher for the majority of adults. “Getting vaccinated against this virus gives us hope - it protects us and helps us to start reclaim normality.”

He said he was looking forward to getting his second dose of the AstraZeneca jab and encouraged everyone to “come forward without delay for their first and second jabs when it’s their turn”.

What are the logistical changes?

From Monday people over the age of 40 can book AstraZeneca first-dose appointments at Belfast’s SSE Arena vaccination centre and community pharmacies.

Those aged 30-39 can book their Pfizer first dose appointments at the other regional trust vaccination centres or can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from participating community pharmacies if they would rather not wait to receive an alternative.

Anyone under 40 already booked for their first vaccine at one of the trust centres, including the SSE Arena, will have this appointment honoured and will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Will AstraZeneca still play a role in the vaccination programme?

The Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine is still “essential” in the rollout of the vaccination programme.

“Thanks to this programme, close to a million people here have already received their first vaccine dose, helping society to emerge carefully from lockdown,” said a spokesperson.