NI vaccine complacency warning over Covid deaths as young man makes appeal on father’s behalf

There's been an appeal to young people to get vaccinated. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

It’s after 13 deaths related to the virus were recorded on Saturday and Sunday, along with a further 2,249 positive cases.

Dr Frances O’Hagan, deputy chairwoman of the British Medical Association in NI, told the BBC there was an “I can’t be bothered” attitude among some people.

Some people are hesitant about getting a vaccine and while others had an attitude of “I’ll get around to it next week or whatever”, she said.

“I’m looking towards our numbers of having still over 1,000 cases a day and unfortunately the very sad tale of our 13 deaths over the weekend. That’s the product of ‘I can’t be bothered’.”

The latest figures show 61.4% of those aged 18-29 have received a vaccine, with uptake in other age groups significantly higher.

Vaccination was key to curbing the transmission of the virus, said Dr O’Hagan. “We still have 1,000 cases per day at the minute, that still will mean a translation into, unfortunately, people who are unwell and people who will need admitted to hospital in the next two or three weeks - this has not gone away”.

It comes as a young man appealed on the Stephen Nolan radio programme for those in his age group to get vaccinated after his father’s cancer operation was twice cancelled due to hospital pressures.

Paul Linden (59), a community pharmacist in north Belfast, was told eight weeks ago he had pancreatic cancer. The Belfast Trust has cancelled his cancer operation twice in recent weeks because of rising Covid infections

Son Eoin Linden said he got the news of the latest cancellation last week and said he wants to “plead with the people making the decisions to get my Dad in for surgery”.

“This surgery has to be done within a window, it has to be done before there’s any spread. If this surgery isn’t done and there’s spread, it’s game over for him.”

Every time the surgery is cancelled, his father’s chance “diminishes”. “Mentally, he’s starting to break,” he said.

“Yesterday he spent the entire day in bed, he couldn’t lift his head off the pillow. He is exhausted and just feels like there’s been a failure in the system. Every time he is given a date, it’s something to work to,” he said. “The outcome of the surgery would be life-saving.”

The Linden family was told on July 23rd the first surgery was cancelled and was rescheduled on August 4th, which was cancelled on July 29th. A new date has not been given for the surgery.

In a statement, the Belfast Trust apologised and said the cancellations are unacceptable and they’re working to reschedule. Due to the significant pressures facing the health system and the rise in Covid-19 admissions, it’s a decision they had to take, they said.

Eoin Linden asked: “How can you make a choice between who lives and who dies?”

He appealed to those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so, particularly those in his age group: “To get out of this pandemic, people need to get vaccinated.”

“For people who aren’t getting vaccinated, this is the outcome for us. If it was your parents, how would you feel?”

The Belfast Trust has been asked for a response.