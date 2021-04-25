NI vaccine programme to fully open for 35 to 39-year-olds on Monday

Covid-19 vaccinations will be open to the group from 8am

Covid-19 vaccinations will be fully available for those aged between 35 and 39 on Monday. Picture: REUTERS.

The vaccine programme in Northern Ireland will fully open for those aged 35 to 39 from 8am on Monday.

Following last week’s announcement that 35 to 39-year-olds could avail of some limited availability to book a vaccine, the programme will now fully open to this age group.

Anyone born between April 1, 1981, and April 30, 1986, can book an appointment at a regional vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the announcement will be “welcome news” for those in the age group and urged people to book their vaccination appointment as soon as possible.

“This week we will see further easing of restrictions with the re-opening of non-essential retail, gyms, leisure facilities and some tourist accommodation,” stated Mr Swann.

“These easements have only been possible because of the success of the vaccination programme, coupled with the actions of the general public.

“Therefore I would appeal to everyone who is eligible for vaccination to get an appointment booked.

“I know there are some younger people that think they don’t need the vaccine but we have seen what this virus can do. So please protect yourself and get the vaccine.

“Vaccination is absolutely vital in helping us move through this pandemic.

“There is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated.”

Those making bookings are asked to be patient, as demand for appointments is expected to be strong.

The Department of Health added that the ongoing roll-out of the vaccination programme will continue to be dependent on the availability of vaccine supplies.

Booking for the vaccination centres should be done online via covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

Where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service/