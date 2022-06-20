NI vets urge dog owners to keep pets on lead around rivers and ponds after deadly algae spotted

Deadly algae spotted in open water in Craigavon, Carrickfergus and Conlig

Some of the algae was found near Craigavon Lakes.

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a lead at all times when around rivers and ponds due to the risk posed by “deadly blue-green algae”, vets have warned.

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has issued its annual warning to pet owners to take extra precautions when walking dogs around freshwater bodies, as warm weather conditions spark concerns about an increased risk of toxic blue green algae growth over the coming months.

The warning follows on the heels of confirmed algal bloom sightings in lakes, ponds or rivers in around 50 locations across the UK, including Copeland Reservoir, Conlig Reservoir and Craigavon Balancing Lakes in Northern Ireland, as identified by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology’s (UKCEH) Bloomin’ Algae app.

In late April, a cocker spaniel died of suspected blue green algae poisoning after a swim in Anton Lakes, Hampshire.

Blue green algae, or cyanobacteria, are a group of bacteria that can contain dangerous toxins which can be harmful and potentially fatal to pets, livestock and birds if ingested even in small quantities.

The algae may appear as green or greenish-brown scum on the surface of water.

Dogs can swallow it by drinking water from an affected lake, river or pond or while licking their fur after going for a swim.

It’s possible for dogs to come into contact with the bacteria even if they don’t go into water for a paddle, as toxic blooms are often blown to the edges of water bodies.

According to trend data supplied by Professor Alan Radford and his team at SAVSNET, University of Liverpool, suspected or confirmed cases reported by veterinary practices peak in July and August, at the height of the summer season, and aren’t restricted to any one part of the UK.

British Veterinary Association President Justine Shotton said that it is important to be aware of symptoms of potential exposure.

“These commonly include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, disorientation, trouble breathing, seizures, and blood in faeces,” she said.

“They can appear within a few minutes or hours of exposure, depending on the type of toxin ingested, and can cause liver damage and ultimately be rapidly fatal if left untreated.

“There is currently no known antidote for the toxins, so dog owners should seek prompt veterinary treatment to tackle their effects and ensure a good chance of recovery for their pet."

Dr Linda May, a freshwater ecologist at UKCEH, explained: “All reports of suspected blue-green algae are rapidly available to view via the Bloomin’ Algae app, so by submitting records, people are providing a useful early warning to pet owners and watersports enthusiasts.

“A photograph must be included with all reports so we can quickly check if the bloom is blue-green algae or something harmless.”