NI victims’ commissioner: ‘King Charles cares about young people and Northern Ireland’s future’

The NI victims’ commissioner has said he believes the new king is “genuinely interested in a solution” for Northern Ireland.

Ian Jeffers previously worked as the deputy CEO of The Prince’s Trust, and took over as victim’s commissioner a year ago.

The charity was founded by King Charles III - then Prince of Wales - in 1976, with the purpose of helping vulnerable or unemployed young people.

Mr Jeffers met with the former prince many times during his tenure with the non-profit, and added: “I found it quite scary going into meetings, because he always knew more than I did, and I was supposed to be the operational one.”

The Ballynahinch native said that he often had “really good conversations” during some of his first visits with the monarch, including on a trip where they met with young offenders who had previously been in Hydebank prison.

“He met them privately at Hillsborough and the conversations about the future of this place were enlightening,” noted Mr Jeffers.

“I found that his knowledge of what was needed and what wasn’t, on the ground now, was better than some of the policy-makers that were sitting around the edge of the room.

“I’ve met him many times and I would say from a Northern Ireland point of view, he is genuinely in here, and in a solution for here.”

While Charles’ role has ‘undoubtedly’ changed from being prince to king, the former charity leader said “his passion to do the right thing for young people is second to none”.

“That comes without any borders, or any race, colour or creed,” Mr Jeffers continued.

“I’ve been in inner city London with him, working with young Muslim kids that have got sucked in around the whole Tottenham riots, right the way through to having challenging conversations about police ‘stops and searches’.

“One thing he can do is convene people. He can get people round the room and encourage dialogue and different opinions to come out.

“I’ve seen that; addressing mental health issues in Scotland has been a classic example.

“He can’t intervene until the health service in Scotland spends more on young people, but he can get people around the room and say, ‘we've got a problem here, can you have a conversation about it?”

Mr Jeffers took up his four-year term as victims’ commissioner on May 9, 2022.

His appointment was announced less than an hour before the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan took effect at midnight that evening.