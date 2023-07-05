NI violin shop struck by lightning with owner and customers inside

A violin shop in Ballymena was struck by lightning on Tuesday with its owner and two customers inside.

Owner Johnny Murphy said there was a “horrendous bang” inside the Princes Street premises, before the lights in the building went on fire and the plug sockets came out of the wall.

Braid River Violins has been closed since Tuesday while its owner waits for electricians to assess the damage and deem the shop safe to enter again.

Mr Murphy said: “There was an awful crack, I was standing by the window when it happened.

“The whole window shook, then it blew two of the bulbs in the building and set the lights on fire with the costumers in there.

“The sockets were burst and came off the wall.”

He explained that the shop has rope lighting, which is made up of bulbs along a rope.

The fire travelled along the rope and then blew the two bulbs.

“I had to get the fire out as quickly as possible and keep the people safe,” he said.

“The room was full of expensive instruments, but I was more worried about the people.”

Mr Murphy and his customers were unhurt, but he said the incident was very worrying.

“With so much wood in the building, it would be a tinder box. It would ignite like nothing normal,” he added.

He explained that he believed the lightning initially struck flats above the shop, and travelled down through the building.

“The flats above got a real bad brunt of it but luckily, nobody was hurt,” he said.

He said the shop had been closed since the incident while he waited for it to be safe to enter the building.

“I’m just waiting for someone to come in and check the sockets and wiring. The rest of the building has melted cable and melted wire.”

Read more Belfast’s Central Station to be largest transport hub on the island of Ireland

Mr Murphy added that he expected the closure will cost the business money, but that he is hopeful the shop can open again soon – despite uncertainty as to when the shop can open again.

He said: “I’ve definitely lost business because I’ve had to cancel everything.

“I’m sure I’ll get back up on my feet soon enough,” he said.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take because it all has to be rewired.”

Mr Murphy has owned the shop, which sells high quality violins, for 10 years.

Each instrument is hand carved and assembled in his workshop at the store.

He is the fourth generation in his family to make violins, and also offers private violin lessons.

He is well known for his talent with the violin, having toured with huge Irish dancing productions – including Lord of the Dance – for six years.

It takes him up to six months to craft one of his violins, which are made from wood that is often locally sourced.

One of his violins can cost anything from £300 to £4,500.