NI voucher scheme extended by two weeks as more than 400k cards still awaiting delivery

A decision to extend the date to use the Spend Local £100 voucher until 14 December has been welcomed.

More than 1.43 million applications have been submitted to Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme but, to date, around 400,000 cards are still awaiting delivery.

The scheme opened on 27 September and it was originally announced that it can be used in ‘bricks and mortar’ businesses across Northern Ireland up until November 30.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons spoke to the Assembly about the scheme extension on Tuesday.

He confirmed that the scheme will be extended by two weeks from November 30 until December 14.

“This will mean that the vast majority of people will have at least four weeks to use their card,” he said.

“In order to maximise the benefit to our local businesses, including retail, hospitality, and service sectors, it is vitally important that everyone spends the full £100 on their Spend Local card.”

Mr Lyons added that the extra two-week period will allow those with balances left on their card to spend it.

“My message is please go out and spend it locally,” he said.

The Minister confirmed that, to date, over 1.024 million cards have been dispatched, over 580,000 of these have been activated.

“Over £26.5m has now been injected into our local economy,” he said.

“By the end of this week, cards will have been dispatched to at least 95% of applicants that we have been able to match on the information held on the databases. And by the middle of next week, cards will have been dispatched to all those verified to date.”

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said that given the “administrative challenges around the registration of the card, it is understandable that an extension of two weeks was needed to ensure that shoppers have time to spend their card with local retailers.”

“Retail NI hope that the problems around the scheme will be quickly resolved as we want to see as many cards dispatched to as many eligible shoppers as possible to maximise the spend in our members stores to boost our high streets and local economy,” he said.

“We are optimistic that this extension will not displace the traditional Christmas spend and that consumers will continue to use their card to support independent retailers.

“It is very clear that shoppers have heeded our call to support their local independent retailers with some very positive feedback from our members.”

Sinn Fein’s Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald said that the extension will give shoppers more time to support local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

“I have been inundated with calls and emails from worried constituents who have yet to receive their voucher despite applying many weeks ago,” said the East Londonderry MLA.

“It is important that all efforts continue to be made to ensure everyone who is eligible for the scheme is able to access their Spend Local card.

"I had urged the Minister to ensure the scheme is as accessible as possible, and in particular for those who are vulnerable and who may have issues confirming their identity so I would urge the Minister to ensure flexibility in terms of the evidence to prove identity.

“I hope this extension will ensure that as many people as possible can access the scheme and realise the benefit of the voucher.”

The Commissioner for Older People has welcomed the move by the Minister for the Economy to extend the deadline for people to use their Spend Local vouchers by two weeks.

The news comes after a number of complaints were made to the Commissioner’s office from older people who had difficulty verifying their identity to obtain their Spend Local voucher.

The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch said: “This will be positive news for those who had trouble accessing the card, through no fault of their own, due to complications with identity verification. It also benefits those older people who may rely on the availability of another person to assist them with their shopping.

“Additionally, there were many older people who relied on the telephone service to apply for their card, which was made available two weeks after the online portal opened. Extending the deadline by two weeks ensures that everyone has an ample and fair opportunity to spend their voucher.”

Last week it was reported that around 58,000 people in Northern Ireland were still required to send additional information in order to receive their £100 Spend Local card, according to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

When asked if he could extend the scheme beyond November, Mr Lyons said it was something he “would be looking at next week” and would issue a statement to the Assembly.