NI voucher scheme: Over £2.2m used on Spend Local cards

Shoppers have been out spending their vouchers.

The Department for the Economy has said over £2.2m has been spent on high street vouchers.

The BBC reported the latest figures show that over 1m applications have been verified and 262,000 cards issued.

People who haven’t yet applied have been encouraged to do so before midnight on October 25.

Northern Ireland’s shoppers are being encouraged to support the local independent retail sector with their cards.

Retail NI said local independent traders were the “cornerstone” of Northern Ireland’s communities and after the toughest year in a generation for the local high streets, supporting local had never been more important.

The card can be used anywhere including your local convenience store, butcher, baker, or barista bar.

The retail trade body said spending the card at an independent will help revitalise local communities, towns and city centres and maximise the scheme’s impact on the Northern Ireland economy.

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, said: “The high street scheme is a very welcome step in the long road to recovery for Northern Ireland’s independent retail sector.

“Local traders are the backbone of local communities and contribute significantly to the Northern Irish economy.

“When using spend local card, it must be remembered that a little spend will have a big effect.”

He added: “For every £1 spent in an independent retailer, for example, 70p is recycled around the local economy.

“By using your £100 to support local traders, you are ensuring that every penny goes towards boosting your local community, high street, or town centre.”

“With the £100 cards starting to be delivered to households across Northern Ireland, I would encourage everyone to Spend It Independent and give local independent retailers the support and boost they truly deserve.”