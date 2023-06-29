NI ‘warming to Protocol’ following Windsor Framework but UK Government remains ‘untrusted’ - new poll

Northern Ireland is showing a “slight warming” to the protocol following the Windsor Framework, but the UK government remains “untrusted”, a new poll suggests.

Some 61% currently see the protocol with the Windsor Framework “as an appropriate means for managing the effects of Brexit on Northern Ireland”, the research by Queen’s University suggests.

And 56% see it as an overall “good thing for Northern Ireland” – 34% of respondents are of the opposite view.

It is part of a series of polls on Brexit and the effect of the protocol in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by Queen’s University.

The Windsor Framework is the result of a deal between the EU and the UK Government to solve perceived issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The report was produced by Professor David Phinnemore, Professor Katy Hayward, and Dr Lisa Claire Whitten from Queen’s University and is the eighth in a series of regular opinion panel polls conducted for Queen’s researchers.

It is a part of a three-year project funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The results presented are from a sample of 1,169 responses to the survey undertaken between June 9 and 12 with the survey completed by 2559 respondents.

Despite the “warming”, the university added the results show “a sizeable minority, however, remains hostile to the arrangements and only a small proportion of respondents having ‘no opinion’ on the topic.”

The report also provides a picture of the levels of trust in political parties and institutions with the UK government by far the most distrusted (80% distrust, including 44% who say they strongly distrust the government) and least trusted (4% trust) of all key actors.

The poll also revealed almost three quarters of respondents (73%) believe that particular arrangements for Northern Ireland are necessary to manage the impact of Brexit.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) do not think that Brexit is overall ‘a good thing’ for the UK – the same proportion of respondents which believe the UK was wrong to leave the European Union.

According to the poll, most “want Northern Ireland to be more involved in decisions regarding the implementation of the protocol” with almost three quarters (71%) of respondents agreeing that “the UK and the EU should increase engagement with stakeholders in Northern Ireland.”

Respondents also remain divided on how their MLAs should vote in the 2024 ‘democratic consent’ vote on continuing with the Protocol/Windsor Framework, but with a larger proportion (58%) supporting a vote in favour; 36% want MLAs to vote against.

Almost two thirds of respondents (65%) agree that with the Windsor Framework, the Assembly and Executive should be restored and fully-functioning. Almost a third (30%) disagree.

Prof Phinnemore from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s said: “Opinion in Northern Ireland remains divided on the Protocol, but the Windsor Framework does appear to have addressed for some voters the concerns that they have had and so we see increased support for the Protocol now compared to the start of the year.

"Whether that support will increase or even be sustained will depend on the implementation of the Windsor Framework being seen to benefit Northern Ireland”.

Co-investigator, Professor Katy Hayward, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s added: “One of the biggest shifts we have seen in opinion since the Windsor Framework was agreed has been an increase in positivity around UK-EU relations and British-Irish relations.

"That in itself is a better foundation for political stability in post-Brexit Northern Ireland but there is still a long way to go.

"The fact that a clear majority want to see closer UK-EU relations and UK-EU consultation directly with stakeholders in Northern Ireland gives some indication of what might at least help."