NI Water advises to check toilets for leaks on Thomas Crapper Day

NI Water has advised customers to check if their loo is leaking to celebrate Thomas Crapper Day in honour of the man who invented the toilet.

An English businessman and plumber, Thomas Crapper died in 1910 after having made the humble toilet a feature in households and pioneering the ballcock within the toilet cistern - which is why a day in his honour is celebrated on January 27.

But toilets can sometimes leak and NI Water said this can waste around 200 to 400 litres of water through constant leakage from the cistern into the pan.

That’s approximately 2.5 – 5 bath tubs, or enough water for up to seven loads of washing.

It's become an issue recently because of a change in design of toilets to dual flush with non-visible/audible internal overflows, along with more households replacing their water systems to mains-fed bathrooms which increases water pressure.

John Mulgrave, Water Regulations Field Manager at NI Water said: “The world has changed dramatically since Thomas Crapper was alive, but there are many problems he would recognise immediately.

“One in 20 households have a leaky loo and yet they often go unnoticed. The leak could look minimal, and some people may even think this is a design feature to keep the toilet bowl fresh.

“The worst of leaking toilets can waste up to 8,000 litres a day – which is equivalent to 100 bath tubs! It’s easy enough to check if you have a leak and if you do, it’s easy to repair.”

NI Water has produced a checklist which will help establish if a toilet is leaking.

If you can hear a flow of water when the toilet hasn’t been flushed or can see a slight but constant trickle at the back of the toilet pan, you may have a leaky loo.

Wait until half an hour after the last flush then wipe the back of the pan dry with toilet tissue. Then place a new, dry sheet of toilet tissue across the back of the pan. Leave it in place for up to three hours without using the toilet (it might be best to do this overnight). If the paper is wet or torn in the morning, you know you have a leaky loo.

A free LeakyLoo strip can also be ordered by visiting www.savewatersavemoney.com and entering your postcode.

If you have a leak they normally are pretty straight forward for an approved plumber or keen DIY-er to fix, either by adjusting or replacing the bits inside a cistern with new parts. It's advised that the new parts are compliant with the water fittings regulations. To do this, and to search for an approved plumbing business near you go to www.watersafe.org.uk