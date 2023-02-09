NI Water and Belfast City Council at loggerheads over planning applications

NI Water and Belfast City Council (BCC) are at loggerheads over planning disputes affecting more than 100 applications, it has emerged.

Northern Ireland’s water provider has lodged objections over the applications for two reasons (either or both).

One is that there is insufficient capacity at the local waste water treatment plant to support the proposed development; the other is that there is not enough capacity in the storm overflow system.

These issues have been rumbling on for months, with NI Water and BCC officials wrangling over a resolution.

Members of BCC’s Planning Committee will next week be asked to grant officials delegated authority to deal with a host of the applications concerned, as if it were left to the committee to go over each case, it would be “extremely difficult” to navigate logistically, costly and cause further delays for applicants, according to officials.

According to a briefing document prepared for members of the committee: “In broad terms, NI Water is concerned that a lack of infrastructure capacity would give rise to risk of environmental harm including pollution, flooding and adverse impact on existing property.

“In some cases, NI Water is concerned that the application site may be hydrologically linked to Belfast Lough and may harm its water quality. However, despite requests, NI Water has to date not provided robust evidence to support individual objections, including demonstration of actual specific impacts resulting from individual proposals that stems from its broad concerns outlined above.

“Importantly, allowance must be made for existing significant committed development across the city, including extant planning permissions. It is highly unlikely that all such development, which includes unimplemented permissions for more than 20,000 houses and significant levels of commercial floor space across the city, will come forward at once, if at all.

“In practical terms it would be unreasonable for the council to withhold planning permission given the fall-back of the need to connect those developments to existing wastewater infrastructure.”

The officials’ report goes on to say that council officers are aware of the infrastructure issues which NI Water is facing and have taken that into account in recommending that the applications concerned be dealt with through delegated authority.

“However, each application must be assessed on its own merits and officers have sought detailed evidence to support the objections which have been provided by NI Water. That has not been forthcoming.”

NI Water said BCC has been made fully aware of the water infrastructure issues and it “strongly refutes” any suggestion it has not provided robust evidence to support individual objections.

“Since December 2022, NI Water has been identifying individual assets that are informing our recommendation for refusal in response to individual planning applications,” it said.

“In essence, we’ve shown that the assets are unacceptable as classified by the environmental regulator with the current load, and it is logical that any additional load can only serve to exacerbate the problem.”

NI Water said that because some previously approved planning approvals won’t mature to construction, “this is not grounds to allow more to connect to an already overloaded system”.

A spokesperson added that NI Water has a six-year, £2bn business plan that would enable the company to start to address the problem, but has only received funding for the first two years.